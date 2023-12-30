Isaiah Hartenstein and the New York Knicks match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Hartenstein totaled seven points and three steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-108 loss versus the Magic.

Now let's examine Hartenstein's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Isaiah Hartenstein Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.3 8.2 Rebounds 10.5 6.7 9.2 Assists -- 1.5 2.1 PRA -- 14.5 19.5 PR -- 13 17.4



Isaiah Hartenstein Insights vs. the Pacers

Hartenstein has taken 4.2 shots per game this season and made 2.5 per game, which account for 4.7% and 5.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Hartenstein's Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 29th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 124.8 points per game.

The Pacers concede 42.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 10th in the NBA.

The Pacers are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25 assists per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 21 8 2 5 0 0 1 4/5/2023 18 8 7 2 0 0 0 1/11/2023 9 0 2 0 0 1 0 12/18/2022 16 2 6 2 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.