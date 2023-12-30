Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks teammates face off versus the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Brunson totaled 20 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in his previous game, which ended in a 117-108 loss against the Magic.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brunson's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.8 27.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 5.1 Assists 6.5 6.0 7.1 PRA -- 35.9 40.1 PR -- 29.9 33 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.3



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Pacers

Brunson is responsible for taking 21.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 21.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

Brunson's Knicks average 101.0 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pacers have conceded 124.8 points per game, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

The Pacers allow 42.8 rebounds per game, ranking 10th in the league.

The Pacers concede 25.0 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

The Pacers are the best squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 10.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 42 34 3 4 3 0 0 12/18/2022 35 30 2 2 3 0 2

