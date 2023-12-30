Will Jimmy Vesey Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 30?
Should you wager on Jimmy Vesey to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Vesey stats and insights
- Vesey has scored in six of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Vesey has no points on the power play.
- Vesey averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 123 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Vesey recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|13:51
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|11:39
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 4-0
Rangers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
