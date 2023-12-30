The New York Knicks, with Julius Randle, hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 117-108 loss against the Magic, Randle totaled 38 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Randle, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Julius Randle Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 23.4 27.7 Rebounds 9.5 9.5 9.1 Assists 4.5 4.9 3.8 PRA -- 37.8 40.6 PR -- 32.9 36.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 0.8



Julius Randle Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Randle has made 8.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 20.4% of his team's total makes.

Randle is averaging 5.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are 29th in the league, conceding 124.8 points per contest.

The Pacers concede 42.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 10th in the NBA.

Giving up 25 assists per contest, the Pacers are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers are ranked No. 1 in the league, allowing 10.4 makes per contest.

Julius Randle vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 39 14 16 4 2 1 0 12/18/2022 39 25 14 3 2 0 0

