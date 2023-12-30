Julius Randle vs. Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's NBA slate includes Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers (16-14) hosting Julius Randle and the New York Knicks (17-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The opening tip is at 7:00 PM ET.
Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSIN and MSG
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Julius Randle vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Julius Randle
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1255.5
|1248.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|40.5
|48.0
|Fantasy Rank
|7
|22
Julius Randle vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights
Julius Randle & the Knicks
- Randle averages 23.4 points, 9.5 boards and 4.9 assists, making 47.2% of his shots from the field and 28.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game, with a +60 scoring differential overall. They put up 115 points per game (16th in NBA) and allow 113.1 per outing (12th in league).
- The 45.1 rebounds per game New York accumulates rank sixth in the league, 3.9 more than the 41.2 its opponents collect.
- The Knicks make 12.8 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3. They shoot 37.3% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37%.
- New York has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (seventh in NBA) while forcing 12.9 (20th in league).
Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers
- Haliburton's numbers for the season are 24.6 points, 12.3 assists and 3.8 boards per contest, shooting 49.9% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (third in NBA).
- The Pacers are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game with a +41 scoring differential overall. They put up 126.1 points per game (first in the NBA) and allow 124.8 per contest (29th in the league).
- The 40.2 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 29th in the NBA, and are 2.6 fewer than the 42.8 its opponents pull down per outing.
- The Pacers connect on 14.7 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 38.5% rate (third-best in the NBA), compared to the 10.4 per game their opponents make at a 38.6% rate.
- Indiana has committed 13 turnovers per game (13th in NBA action) while forcing 13.4 (14th in the league).
Julius Randle vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Julius Randle
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|2.4
|4.3
|Usage Percentage
|28.9%
|26.7%
|True Shooting Pct
|56.2%
|63.9%
|Total Rebound Pct
|14.9%
|6.5%
|Assist Pct
|21.9%
|49.9%
