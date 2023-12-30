Saturday's NBA slate includes Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers (16-14) hosting Julius Randle and the New York Knicks (17-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The opening tip is at 7:00 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and MSG

BSIN and MSG Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Julius Randle vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Julius Randle Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 1255.5 1248.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.5 48.0 Fantasy Rank 7 22

Julius Randle vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

Julius Randle & the Knicks

Randle averages 23.4 points, 9.5 boards and 4.9 assists, making 47.2% of his shots from the field and 28.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game, with a +60 scoring differential overall. They put up 115 points per game (16th in NBA) and allow 113.1 per outing (12th in league).

The 45.1 rebounds per game New York accumulates rank sixth in the league, 3.9 more than the 41.2 its opponents collect.

The Knicks make 12.8 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3. They shoot 37.3% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37%.

New York has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (seventh in NBA) while forcing 12.9 (20th in league).

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton's numbers for the season are 24.6 points, 12.3 assists and 3.8 boards per contest, shooting 49.9% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (third in NBA).

The Pacers are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game with a +41 scoring differential overall. They put up 126.1 points per game (first in the NBA) and allow 124.8 per contest (29th in the league).

The 40.2 rebounds per game Indiana averages rank 29th in the NBA, and are 2.6 fewer than the 42.8 its opponents pull down per outing.

The Pacers connect on 14.7 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 38.5% rate (third-best in the NBA), compared to the 10.4 per game their opponents make at a 38.6% rate.

Indiana has committed 13 turnovers per game (13th in NBA action) while forcing 13.4 (14th in the league).

Julius Randle vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat Julius Randle Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game 2.4 4.3 Usage Percentage 28.9% 26.7% True Shooting Pct 56.2% 63.9% Total Rebound Pct 14.9% 6.5% Assist Pct 21.9% 49.9%

