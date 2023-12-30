Will K'Andre Miller Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 30?
When the New York Rangers play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will K'Andre Miller light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Miller stats and insights
- In six of 32 games this season, Miller has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Miller has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 17.5% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Miller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|24:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|22:20
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|20:55
|Home
|W 6-5
Rangers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
