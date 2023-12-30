When the New York Rangers play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will K'Andre Miller light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will K'Andre Miller score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

In six of 32 games this season, Miller has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Miller has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 17.5% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 24:41 Away L 4-3 12/27/2023 Capitals 3 2 1 22:20 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:55 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:36 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:40 Away W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:55 Home W 6-5

Rangers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.