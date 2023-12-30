The Indiana Pacers (16-14) match up with the New York Knicks (17-14) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSIN and MSG.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and MSG

BSIN and MSG Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game with a +41 scoring differential overall. They put up 126.1 points per game (first in the NBA) and give up 124.8 per contest (29th in the league).

The Knicks have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 115 points per game, 16th in the league, and are allowing 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA.

These teams rack up a combined 241.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 237.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana is 16-14-0 ATS this season.

New York has compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Knicks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2200 - Pacers +8000 +3500 -

