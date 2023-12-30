Knicks vs. Pacers December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two of the NBA's best players will be squaring off when Tyrese Haliburton (25.7 points per game, 12th in league) and the Indiana Pacers (13-11) welcome in Jalen Brunson (25.5, 14th) and the New York Knicks (14-11) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.
Knicks vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, MSG
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle is averaging 22.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's also draining 46% of his shots from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
- On a per-game basis, Brunson gets the Knicks 25.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- RJ Barrett is putting up 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 43% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
- Immanuel Quickley is putting up 14.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
- Josh Hart is averaging 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is draining 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton posts 25.7 points, 11.8 assists and 4 rebounds per game.
- Myles Turner posts 16.5 points, 7.7 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 50.2% from the field and 33.7% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.
- Bruce Brown averages 12.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.2 made treys per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin puts up 13.6 points, 3.7 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Buddy Hield averages 12.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
Knicks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Knicks
|127.4
|Points Avg.
|114.5
|126
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|50.4%
|Field Goal %
|46.2%
|37.7%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
