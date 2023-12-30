Two of the NBA's best players will be squaring off when Tyrese Haliburton (25.7 points per game, 12th in league) and the Indiana Pacers (13-11) welcome in Jalen Brunson (25.5, 14th) and the New York Knicks (14-11) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, MSG

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle is averaging 22.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's also draining 46% of his shots from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Brunson gets the Knicks 25.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett is putting up 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 43% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Immanuel Quickley is putting up 14.6 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Josh Hart is averaging 7.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is draining 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton posts 25.7 points, 11.8 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Myles Turner posts 16.5 points, 7.7 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 50.2% from the field and 33.7% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Bruce Brown averages 12.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.1% from downtown with 1.2 made treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin puts up 13.6 points, 3.7 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Buddy Hield averages 12.7 points, 2.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Knicks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Pacers Knicks 127.4 Points Avg. 114.5 126 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 50.4% Field Goal % 46.2% 37.7% Three Point % 38.1%

