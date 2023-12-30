Knicks vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (16-14) face the New York Knicks (17-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG. The over/under in the matchup is set at 246.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Knicks vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and MSG
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-3.5
|246.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played seven games this season that ended with a combined score over 246.5 points.
- New York's matchups this season have a 228.1-point average over/under, 18.4 fewer points than this game's point total.
- New York has a 16-15-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Knicks have been victorious in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- New York has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Knicks vs Pacers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Knicks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 246.5
|% of Games Over 246.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|19
|63.3%
|126.1
|241.1
|124.8
|237.9
|242.0
|Knicks
|7
|22.6%
|115
|241.1
|113.1
|237.9
|225.2
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Six of the Knicks' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (6-6-0). On the road, it is .526 (10-9-0).
- The Knicks' 115 points per game are 9.8 fewer points than the 124.8 the Pacers give up.
- When it scores more than 124.8 points, New York is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|16-15
|4-7
|17-14
|Pacers
|16-14
|7-6
|21-9
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Knicks
|Pacers
|115
|126.1
|16
|1
|6-0
|16-8
|6-0
|16-8
|113.1
|124.8
|12
|29
|15-10
|6-2
|16-9
|6-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.