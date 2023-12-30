The Indiana Pacers (16-14) face the New York Knicks (17-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG. The over/under in the matchup is set at 246.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -3.5 246.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played seven games this season that ended with a combined score over 246.5 points.

New York's matchups this season have a 228.1-point average over/under, 18.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

New York has a 16-15-0 record against the spread this year.

The Knicks have been victorious in five, or 33.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 246.5 % of Games Over 246.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 19 63.3% 126.1 241.1 124.8 237.9 242.0 Knicks 7 22.6% 115 241.1 113.1 237.9 225.2

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

Six of the Knicks' past 10 games have gone over the total.

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (6-6-0). On the road, it is .526 (10-9-0).

The Knicks' 115 points per game are 9.8 fewer points than the 124.8 the Pacers give up.

When it scores more than 124.8 points, New York is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Knicks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 16-15 4-7 17-14 Pacers 16-14 7-6 21-9

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Knicks Pacers 115 Points Scored (PG) 126.1 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 6-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 16-8 6-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-8 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 124.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 15-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-2 16-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.