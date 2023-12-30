The New York Knicks (17-14) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Indiana Pacers (16-14) on Saturday, December 30 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

The Knicks enter this matchup following a 117-108 loss to the Magic on Friday. The Knicks got a team-best 38 points from Julius Randle in the loss.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out For Season Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7 Jericho Sims C Out Ankle 1.6 1.7 0.2

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Isaiah Jackson: Questionable (Finger), Bruce Brown: Out (Knee)

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and MSG

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -3.5 246.5

