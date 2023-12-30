How to Watch the Knicks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (17-14) battle the Indiana Pacers (16-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 30, 2023.
Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Knicks vs Pacers Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points below the 50.6% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
- This season, New York has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 50.6% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank sixth.
- The Knicks score 9.8 fewer points per game (115.0) than the Pacers give up (124.8).
- New York has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 124.8 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Knicks average 115.1 points per game, 0.2 more than on the road (114.9). On defense they allow 109.3 points per game at home, 6.2 less than away (115.5).
- New York concedes 109.3 points per game at home, and 115.5 away.
- At home the Knicks are picking up 24.0 assists per game, 0.6 more than away (23.4).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|Jericho Sims
|Out
|Ankle
