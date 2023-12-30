The New York Knicks (17-14) battle the Indiana Pacers (16-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 30, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points below the 50.6% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

This season, New York has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 50.6% from the field.

The Pacers are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank sixth.

The Knicks score 9.8 fewer points per game (115.0) than the Pacers give up (124.8).

New York has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 124.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Knicks average 115.1 points per game, 0.2 more than on the road (114.9). On defense they allow 109.3 points per game at home, 6.2 less than away (115.5).

New York concedes 109.3 points per game at home, and 115.5 away.

At home the Knicks are picking up 24.0 assists per game, 0.6 more than away (23.4).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Injuries