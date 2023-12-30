Player prop bet options for Tyrese Haliburton, Julius Randle and others are listed when the Indiana Pacers host the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and MSG

BSIN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Knicks vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 26.5-point prop total for Randle on Saturday is 3.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 23.4.

He has grabbed 9.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Saturday.

Randle averages 4.9 assists, 0.4 more than Saturday's over/under.

Randle averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 25.5 points prop total set for Jalen Brunson on Saturday is 0.3 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (25.8).

He has averaged 0.4 fewer rebounds per game (4.1) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Brunson has averaged 6.0 assists per game, 0.5 less than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

Brunson has hit 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

RJ Barrett Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -111)

The 18.5-point prop bet for RJ Barrett on Saturday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average (18.2).

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

He has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -135) 12.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -128)

The 25.5 point total set for Haliburton on Saturday is 0.9 more than his scoring average on the season (24.6).

His per-game rebound average of 3.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Haliburton's season-long assist average -- 12.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (12.5).

Haliburton has averaged 3.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Myles Turner is averaging 17.1 points per game this season, 0.4 fewer than his points prop on Saturday.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

