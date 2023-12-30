Julius Randle, Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Pacers - December 30
Gainbridge Fieldhouse is where the Indiana Pacers (16-14) and New York Knicks (17-14) will match up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson are players to watch for the Pacers and Knicks, respectively.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN, MSG
Knicks' Last Game
The Knicks dropped their previous game to the Magic, 117-108, on Friday. Julius Randle starred with 38 points, plus 12 boards and six assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julius Randle
|38
|12
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Jalen Brunson
|20
|7
|8
|0
|1
|0
|RJ Barrett
|19
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
Knicks vs Pacers Additional Info
|Pacers vs Knicks Injury Report
|Pacers vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Pacers vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle's averages for the season are 23.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 28.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Brunson's averages on the season are 25.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 44.3% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.
- The Knicks receive 18.2 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists.
- The Knicks receive 15.0 points per game from Immanuel Quickley, plus 2.6 boards and 2.5 assists.
- Josh Hart's numbers for the season are 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|27.9
|5.1
|7.1
|1.3
|0.4
|2.3
|Julius Randle
|27.7
|9.1
|3.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0.8
|RJ Barrett
|16.8
|4.9
|2.1
|0.4
|0.6
|1.2
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|8.2
|9.2
|2.1
|0.9
|1.5
|0
|Donte DiVincenzo
|11.1
|2.8
|2
|1.4
|0.3
|2.7
