Gainbridge Fieldhouse is where the Indiana Pacers (16-14) and New York Knicks (17-14) will match up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson are players to watch for the Pacers and Knicks, respectively.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, MSG

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks dropped their previous game to the Magic, 117-108, on Friday. Julius Randle starred with 38 points, plus 12 boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 38 12 6 0 1 0 Jalen Brunson 20 7 8 0 1 0 RJ Barrett 19 6 2 1 0 1

Knicks vs Pacers Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle's averages for the season are 23.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 28.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Brunson's averages on the season are 25.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, making 47.5% of his shots from the field and 44.3% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

The Knicks receive 18.2 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists.

The Knicks receive 15.0 points per game from Immanuel Quickley, plus 2.6 boards and 2.5 assists.

Josh Hart's numbers for the season are 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 27.9 5.1 7.1 1.3 0.4 2.3 Julius Randle 27.7 9.1 3.8 0.3 0.3 0.8 RJ Barrett 16.8 4.9 2.1 0.4 0.6 1.2 Isaiah Hartenstein 8.2 9.2 2.1 0.9 1.5 0 Donte DiVincenzo 11.1 2.8 2 1.4 0.3 2.7

