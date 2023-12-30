The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-14-5) host the New York Rangers (24-9-1) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Lightning are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Florida Panthers, while the Rangers were beaten by the Florida Panthers 4-3 in their last game.

The Rangers have gone 6-4-0 over their past 10 contests, putting up 34 goals while allowing 27 in that time. On 34 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 11 goals (32.4%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Lightning 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-110)

Lightning (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers (24-9-1 overall) have posted a record of 5-1-6 in games that have needed OT this season.

New York has earned 20 points (10-2-0) in its 12 games decided by one goal.

This season the Rangers recorded just one goal in three games and they've earned two points (1-2-0) in those contests.

When New York has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned six points (3-1-0 record).

The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 26 games, earning 41 points from those contests.

This season, New York has scored a lone power-play goal in 20 games has a record of 13-7-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, New York has posted a record of 18-5-0 (36 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Rangers went 6-4-1 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 14th 3.31 Goals Scored 3.38 10th 24th 3.42 Goals Allowed 2.74 8th 17th 30.2 Shots 31.1 14th 22nd 31.2 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 3rd 29.57% Power Play % 30.56% 1st 14th 80.19% Penalty Kill % 85.44% 5th

Rangers vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

