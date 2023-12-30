A live stream is available for the upcoming NCAA women's hockey game between Quinnipiac and LIU, on December 30 at 3:00 PM ET.

LIU vs. Quinnipiac Game Info

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

