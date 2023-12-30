MAAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saturday college basketball slate includes four games with a MAAC team in play. Among those games is the Akron Zips squaring off against the Canisius Golden Griffins.
MAAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Quinnipiac Bobcats at Yale Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Akron Zips at Canisius Golden Griffins
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Rider Broncs at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Fairfield Stags at Stonehill Skyhawks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
