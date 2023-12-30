Will Manhattan be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Manhattan's complete tournament resume.

How Manhattan ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 1-1 NR NR 255

Manhattan's best wins

Manhattan picked up its signature win of the season on December 9, when it defeated the Vermont Catamounts, who rank No. 194 in the RPI rankings, 53-43. Ines Gimenez Monserrat was the top scorer in the signature win over Vermont, putting up 13 points with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

58-44 on the road over Fordham (No. 235/RPI) on November 16

53-45 on the road over Hofstra (No. 241/RPI) on December 31

73-39 at home over Rider (No. 280/RPI) on December 16

52-35 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 288/RPI) on November 6

53-50 on the road over Howard (No. 301/RPI) on November 26

Manhattan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Jaspers are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Manhattan gets to face the 17th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Jaspers' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have five contests against teams over .500.

As far as Manhattan's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Manhattan's next game

Matchup: Manhattan Jaspers vs. Siena Saints

Manhattan Jaspers vs. Siena Saints Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

