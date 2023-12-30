Manhattan vs. Wagner December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Manhattan Jaspers (4-5) will meet the Wagner Seahawks (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Manhattan vs. Wagner Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Manhattan Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Manhattan Players to Watch
- Seydou Traore: 11.4 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Shaquil Bender: 11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Winston: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daniel Rouzan: 11.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Perry Cowan: 5.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wagner Players to Watch
- Melvin Council Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyje Kelton: 6.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Javier Esquerra Trelles: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Zaire Williams: 9.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Keyontae Lewis: 4.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Manhattan vs. Wagner Stat Comparison
|Manhattan Rank
|Manhattan AVG
|Wagner AVG
|Wagner Rank
|331st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|60.9
|356th
|301st
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|65
|48th
|247th
|35
|Rebounds
|35.2
|241st
|309th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|126th
|219th
|7
|3pt Made
|7.4
|187th
|194th
|13.4
|Assists
|10.9
|321st
|293rd
|13.3
|Turnovers
|8.1
|5th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.