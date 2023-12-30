The Manhattan Jaspers (4-6) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Wagner Seahawks (5-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 130.5.

Manhattan vs. Wagner Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Riverdale, New York

Venue: Draddy Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Manhattan -2.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Manhattan Betting Records & Stats

In four of seven games this season, Manhattan and its opponents have combined to total more than 130.5 points.

The average point total in Manhattan's outings this year is 143, 12.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaspers have gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Manhattan has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Jaspers have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -145.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Manhattan has a 59.2% chance to win.

Manhattan vs. Wagner Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Manhattan 4 57.1% 66.2 129.6 76.8 140.2 137.5 Wagner 3 42.9% 63.4 129.6 63.4 140.2 128.4

Additional Manhattan Insights & Trends

The 66.2 points per game the Jaspers score are just 2.8 more points than the Seahawks give up (63.4).

Manhattan is 2-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Manhattan vs. Wagner Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Manhattan 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0 Wagner 2-5-0 2-3 3-4-0

Manhattan vs. Wagner Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Manhattan Wagner 5-9 Home Record 8-4 6-7 Away Record 6-9 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-4-0 7-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 63.7 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.2 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.