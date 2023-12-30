Saturday's contest between the Manhattan Jaspers (4-6) and Wagner Seahawks (5-6) at Draddy Gymnasium has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Manhattan taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Manhattan vs. Wagner Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverdale, New York

Riverdale, New York Venue: Draddy Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Manhattan vs. Wagner Score Prediction

Prediction: Manhattan 68, Wagner 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Manhattan vs. Wagner

Computer Predicted Spread: Manhattan (-2.2)

Manhattan (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 133.3

Manhattan's record against the spread this season is 4-3-0, while Wagner's is 2-5-0. The Jaspers have a 4-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Seahawks have a record of 3-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other MAAC Predictions

Manhattan Performance Insights

The Jaspers are being outscored by 10.6 points per game with a -106 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.2 points per game (333rd in college basketball) and allow 76.8 per outing (306th in college basketball).

Manhattan is 250th in college basketball at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's 6.2 fewer than the 41.1 its opponents average.

Manhattan makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 32.6% from deep while its opponents hit 34.1% from long range.

The Jaspers average 81.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (351st in college basketball), and allow 94.6 points per 100 possessions (295th in college basketball).

Manhattan and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Jaspers commit 12.7 per game (261st in college basketball) and force 12.2 (176th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.