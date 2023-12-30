The Manhattan Jaspers (4-6) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Wagner Seahawks (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Manhattan vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Manhattan Stats Insights

The Jaspers make 40% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Manhattan is 3-0 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Jaspers are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks sit at 189th.

The Jaspers put up 66.2 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 63.4 the Seahawks give up.

Manhattan is 3-2 when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Manhattan posted 1.7 more points per game (68.5) than it did in road games (66.8).

Defensively the Jaspers were better at home last year, ceding 70.1 points per game, compared to 71.5 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Manhattan performed worse when playing at home last season, making 6.9 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 per game with a 36.4% percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Manhattan Upcoming Schedule