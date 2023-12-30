How to Watch Manhattan vs. Wagner on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Manhattan Jaspers (4-6) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Wagner Seahawks (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Manhattan vs. Wagner Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Manhattan Stats Insights
- The Jaspers make 40% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- Manhattan is 3-0 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Jaspers are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks sit at 189th.
- The Jaspers put up 66.2 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 63.4 the Seahawks give up.
- Manhattan is 3-2 when scoring more than 63.4 points.
Manhattan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Manhattan posted 1.7 more points per game (68.5) than it did in road games (66.8).
- Defensively the Jaspers were better at home last year, ceding 70.1 points per game, compared to 71.5 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Manhattan performed worse when playing at home last season, making 6.9 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 per game with a 36.4% percentage when playing on the road.
Manhattan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Marist
|L 70-56
|McCann Arena
|12/8/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|L 76-71
|Draddy Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Monmouth
|L 77-71
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|12/30/2023
|Wagner
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|1/5/2024
|Niagara
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|1/7/2024
|@ Quinnipiac
|-
|M&T Bank Arena
