The Manhattan Jaspers (4-6) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Wagner Seahawks (5-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Draddy Gymnasium. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Manhattan vs. Wagner matchup in this article.

Manhattan vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York

Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Manhattan vs. Wagner Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Manhattan Moneyline Wagner Moneyline FanDuel Manhattan (-2.5) 127.5 -150 +122

Manhattan vs. Wagner Betting Trends

Manhattan is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

A total of five out of the Jaspers' nine games this season have hit the over.

Wagner has compiled a 4-5-1 record against the spread this year.

The Seahawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 10 times this season.

