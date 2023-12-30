Saturday's game at McCann Arena has the Marist Red Foxes (7-3) taking on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8) at 2:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 victory for Marist, who are favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

Marist vs. Lehigh Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Poughkeepsie, New York

Venue: McCann Arena

Marist vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 74, Lehigh 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Marist vs. Lehigh

Computer Predicted Spread: Marist (-8.1)

Marist (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

Marist is 9-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Lehigh's 5-2-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Red Foxes are 2-8-0 and the Mountain Hawks are 3-4-0.

Marist Performance Insights

The Red Foxes' +68 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.2 points per game (324th in college basketball) while allowing 60.4 per contest (ninth in college basketball).

The 33.4 rebounds per game Marist averages rank 308th in the nation. Its opponents pull down 32.8 per contest.

Marist hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (223rd in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (123rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make at a 28.0% rate.

The Red Foxes average 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (231st in college basketball), and give up 83.4 points per 100 possessions (49th in college basketball).

Marist wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 11.9 (196th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.