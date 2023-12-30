The Marist Red Foxes (7-3) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Marist vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Marist Stats Insights

This season, the Red Foxes have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have knocked down.

In games Marist shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Mountain Hawks are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Foxes sit at 308th.

The Red Foxes average 7.9 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Mountain Hawks give up (75.1).

Marist Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marist scored 63.4 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it performed better on offense, averaging 64.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Red Foxes played better in home games last year, ceding 67.7 points per game, compared to 67.8 on the road.

Marist made 7.4 threes per game with a 31.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.8 fewer threes and 2.4% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.2, 33.8%).

Marist Upcoming Schedule