The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8) will try to end a six-game road losing streak at the Marist Red Foxes (7-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marist vs. Lehigh matchup in this article.

Marist vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marist vs. Lehigh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marist Moneyline Lehigh Moneyline

Marist vs. Lehigh Betting Trends

Marist is 9-1-0 ATS this season.

Red Foxes games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

Lehigh is 6-4-0 ATS this year.

Mountain Hawks games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this year.

