If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Marist and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Marist ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 2-0 NR NR 154

Marist's best wins

When Marist defeated the Iona Gaels, who are ranked No. 182 in the RPI, on November 29 by a score of 68-64, it was its signature win of the year so far. Jadin Collins led the charge versus Iona, recording 16 points. Second on the team was Javon Cooley with 10 points.

Next best wins

70-56 at home over Manhattan (No. 236/RPI) on December 3

73-49 at home over Bucknell (No. 279/RPI) on November 25

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 285/RPI) on December 18

63-53 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 345/RPI) on December 9

71-55 on the road over Army (No. 348/RPI) on November 6

Marist's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Red Foxes are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.

Schedule insights

The Red Foxes have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Marist's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Marist's next game

Matchup: Fairfield Stags vs. Marist Red Foxes

Fairfield Stags vs. Marist Red Foxes Date/Time: Sunday, January 7 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena in Fairfield, Connecticut TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

