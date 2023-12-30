The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-7) play the Marist Red Foxes (6-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at McCann Arena. This clash will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marist vs. Lehigh Game Information

Marist Players to Watch

Max Allen: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Isaiah Brickner: 7.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jaden Daughtry: 6.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

Josh Pascarelli: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Javon Cooley: 6.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Lehigh Players to Watch

Keith Higgins Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Dominic Parolin: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bube Momah: 8.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

Jalin Sinclair: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Marist vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison

Marist Rank Marist AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank 316th 67.5 Points Scored 75.6 167th 14th 61.5 Points Allowed 74.0 251st 286th 33.9 Rebounds 38.6 92nd 352nd 6.0 Off. Rebounds 8.6 224th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.7 164th 199th 13.3 Assists 14.2 142nd 186th 11.9 Turnovers 12.6 244th

