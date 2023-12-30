Marist vs. Lehigh December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-7) play the Marist Red Foxes (6-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at McCann Arena. This clash will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Marist vs. Lehigh Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Marist Players to Watch
- Max Allen: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Brickner: 7.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaden Daughtry: 6.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Pascarelli: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javon Cooley: 6.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Keith Higgins Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dominic Parolin: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bube Momah: 8.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jalin Sinclair: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Marist vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison
|Marist Rank
|Marist AVG
|Lehigh AVG
|Lehigh Rank
|316th
|67.5
|Points Scored
|75.6
|167th
|14th
|61.5
|Points Allowed
|74.0
|251st
|286th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|38.6
|92nd
|352nd
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|224th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.7
|164th
|199th
|13.3
|Assists
|14.2
|142nd
|186th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.6
|244th
