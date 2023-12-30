The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-7) play the Marist Red Foxes (6-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at McCann Arena. This clash will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Marist vs. Lehigh Game Information

Marist Players to Watch

  • Max Allen: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Isaiah Brickner: 7.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaden Daughtry: 6.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Josh Pascarelli: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Javon Cooley: 6.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Lehigh Players to Watch

  • Keith Higgins Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dominic Parolin: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bube Momah: 8.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jalin Sinclair: 6.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Marist vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison

Marist Rank Marist AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank
316th 67.5 Points Scored 75.6 167th
14th 61.5 Points Allowed 74.0 251st
286th 33.9 Rebounds 38.6 92nd
352nd 6.0 Off. Rebounds 8.6 224th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.7 164th
199th 13.3 Assists 14.2 142nd
186th 11.9 Turnovers 12.6 244th

