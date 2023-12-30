The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-8) visit the Marist Red Foxes (7-3) after losing six straight road games. The Red Foxes are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup's point total is 134.5.

Marist vs. Lehigh Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Venue: McCann Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marist -6.5 134.5

Marist Betting Records & Stats

Marist's games have had a combined total of more than 134.5 points two times this season (over 10 outings).

The average point total in Marist's matchups this year is 127.6, 6.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Red Foxes' ATS record is 9-1-0 this season.

Marist has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Red Foxes have played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marist has a 75% chance to win.

Marist vs. Lehigh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marist 2 20% 67.2 142.1 60.4 135.5 133.1 Lehigh 6 85.7% 74.9 142.1 75.1 135.5 151.5

Additional Marist Insights & Trends

The 67.2 points per game the Red Foxes put up are 7.9 fewer points than the Mountain Hawks give up (75.1).

Marist vs. Lehigh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marist 9-1-0 2-0 2-8-0 Lehigh 5-2-0 5-0 3-4-0

Marist vs. Lehigh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marist Lehigh 5-10 Home Record 9-6 4-9 Away Record 7-8 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

