When the New York Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mika Zibanejad score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Zibanejad stats and insights

  • In 12 of 34 games this season, Zibanejad has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
  • Zibanejad has picked up six goals and 11 assists on the power play.
  • Zibanejad's shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Zibanejad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:38 Away L 4-3
12/27/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 17:16 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 23:25 Home W 4-3 OT
12/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 20:15 Home L 4-3
12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 15:23 Away W 5-2
12/16/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:08 Away W 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 18:02 Home W 5-1
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 15:31 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:49 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 4-0

Rangers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

