Will Mika Zibanejad Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 30?
When the New York Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mika Zibanejad score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zibanejad stats and insights
- In 12 of 34 games this season, Zibanejad has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
- Zibanejad has picked up six goals and 11 assists on the power play.
- Zibanejad's shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zibanejad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|19:38
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|17:16
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|3
|1
|2
|23:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|20:15
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|2
|0
|15:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:08
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|18:02
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|15:31
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|17:49
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.