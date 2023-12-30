The New York Rangers, Mika Zibanejad included, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Zibanejad available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:19 per game on the ice, is +7.

Zibanejad has scored a goal in a game 12 times this year over 34 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Zibanejad has a point in 23 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Zibanejad has an assist in 17 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Zibanejad hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zibanejad has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 34 Games 3 36 Points 6 14 Goals 3 22 Assists 3

