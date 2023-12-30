Can we count on Niagara to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Niagara ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 2-0 NR NR 233

Niagara's best wins

Niagara captured its signature win of the season on December 16, when it beat the Iona Gaels, who rank No. 197 in the RPI rankings, 67-48. Amelia Strong put up a team-high 11 points with zero rebounds and zero assists in the contest against Iona.

Next best wins

75-51 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 247/RPI) on November 8

64-53 at home over Radford (No. 276/RPI) on December 2

74-57 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 334/RPI) on December 18

71-69 at home over Stonehill (No. 337/RPI) on November 19

Niagara's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, Niagara has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Purple Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Niagara is facing the 139th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Purple Eagles have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with seven contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Niagara has 18 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Niagara's next game

Matchup: Niagara Purple Eagles vs. Fairfield Stags

Niagara Purple Eagles vs. Fairfield Stags Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

