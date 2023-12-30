Should you wager on Nick Bonino to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bonino stats and insights

  • Bonino has scored in one of 33 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • Bonino has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 123 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Bonino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 4-3
12/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:03 Home W 4-3 OT
12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 4-3
12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:34 Away W 5-2
12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 2-1 OT
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 13:17 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-2

Rangers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

