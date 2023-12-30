The Indiana Pacers (16-14) face the New York Knicks (17-14) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and MSG

BSIN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Knicks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 120 - Knicks 119

Knicks vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 3.5)

Knicks (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-0.5)

Pacers (-0.5) Pick OU: Under (246.5)



Under (246.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.2

The Pacers have had more success against the spread than the Knicks this year, sporting an ATS record of 16-14-0, as opposed to the 16-15-0 record of the Knicks.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 53.8% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (36.4%).

Indiana and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 70% of the time this season (21 out of 30). That's more often than New York and its opponents have (17 out of 31).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pacers are 8-7, while the Knicks are 5-10 as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks are 16th in the NBA in points scored (115 per game) and 12th in points conceded (113.1).

On the glass, New York is sixth in the league in rebounds (45.1 per game). It is fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41.2 per game).

This season the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists at 23.6 per game.

With 12.4 turnovers committed per game and 12.9 turnovers forced, New York is seventh and 20th in the NBA, respectively.

The Knicks are 12th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.8 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (37.3%).

