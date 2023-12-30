Here's a peek at the injury report for the New York Rangers (24-9-1), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Rangers ready for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (17-14-5) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mikhail Sergachev D Questionable Lower Body

Rangers vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Rangers Season Insights

With 115 goals (3.4 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 10th-best offense.

New York gives up 2.7 goals per game (93 total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

They have the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +22.

Lightning Season Insights

Tampa Bay's 119 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the sixth-highest scoring team in the league.

Its goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the league.

Rangers vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-110) Rangers (-110) 6

