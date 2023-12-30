Rangers vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - December 30
Here's a peek at the injury report for the New York Rangers (24-9-1), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Rangers ready for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (17-14-5) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mikhail Sergachev
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Rangers vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Rangers Season Insights
- With 115 goals (3.4 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 10th-best offense.
- New York gives up 2.7 goals per game (93 total), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- They have the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +22.
Lightning Season Insights
- Tampa Bay's 119 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the sixth-highest scoring team in the league.
- Its goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the league.
Rangers vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-110)
|Rangers (-110)
|6
