The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers (each coming off a loss in its last game) will meet on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Tune in to ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN to see the match unfold as the Lightning and Rangers hit the ice.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Rangers vs Lightning Additional Info

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers' total of 93 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is seventh in the league.

The Rangers have 115 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Rangers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Rangers have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 34 20 26 46 30 12 16.7% Mika Zibanejad 34 14 22 36 16 21 52% Chris Kreider 34 17 15 32 15 5 33.3% Vincent Trocheck 34 8 22 30 17 21 62.7% Adam Fox 24 3 20 23 11 12 -

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 123 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 27th in NHL action.

The Lightning's 119 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 32 goals during that span.

Lightning Key Players