The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-14-5) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected tight game against the New York Rangers (24-9-1), who have -110 moneyline odds. The outing on Saturday begins at 7:00 PM ET from Amalie Arena on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN.

Rangers vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Rangers vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 24 of 36 games this season.

The Lightning have been victorious in 10 of their 18 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).

The Rangers have been an underdog in seven games this season, with four upset wins (57.1%).

Tampa Bay is 10-9 when it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter (52.6% win percentage).

New York is 4-3 when it is underdogs of -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 4-6-0 6.5 3.20 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.20 2.80 7 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 6-3-1 6.1 3.40 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.40 2.70 11 32.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

