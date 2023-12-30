Among the best players to watch when the Tampa Bay Lightning face the New York Rangers on Saturday at Amalie Arena -- beginning at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Lightning's Nikita Kucherov and the Rangers' Artemi Panarin.

Rangers vs. Lightning Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin has recorded 20 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 26 assists (0.8 per game), taking 4.1 shots per game and shooting 14.2%. This places him among the leaders for New York with 46 total points (1.4 per game).

With 36 total points (1.1 per game), including 14 goals and 22 assists through 34 contests, Mika Zibanejad is key for New York's offense.

This season, New York's Chris Kreider has 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) this season.

In the crease, Jonathan Quick has a .917 save percentage (eighth-best in the league), with 330 total saves, while conceding 30 goals (2.4 goals against average). He has put up a 9-2-1 record between the posts for New York this season.

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov has been a big player for Tampa Bay this season, collecting 58 points in 35 games.

Brayden Point has 16 goals and 22 assists, equaling 38 points (1.1 per game).

Steven Stamkos' 35 points this season are via 15 goals and 20 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (8-6-0) has a goals against average of 2.8 on the season. His .907% save percentage ranks 26th in the NHL.

Rangers vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 14th 3.31 Goals Scored 3.38 10th 24th 3.42 Goals Allowed 2.74 8th 17th 30.2 Shots 31.1 14th 22nd 31.2 Shots Allowed 29.8 12th 3rd 29.57% Power Play % 30.56% 1st 14th 80.19% Penalty Kill % 85.44% 5th

