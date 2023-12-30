Rangers vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-14-5) square off against the New York Rangers (24-9-1) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN, with each team back in action after a loss. The Lightning fell to the Florida Panthers 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Rangers are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.
Rangers vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-110)
|Rangers (-110)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- This season the Rangers have won four of the seven games in which they've been an underdog.
- This season New York has won four of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of victory for the Rangers.
- New York has played 20 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Rangers vs Lightning Additional Info
Rangers vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|119 (6th)
|Goals
|115 (11th)
|123 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|93 (7th)
|34 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (2nd)
|21 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (2nd)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- The Rangers went 6-4-0 in its past 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 ledger against the spread in that span.
- In its past 10 games, New York has gone over the total six times.
- The Rangers have averaged a total of 6.1 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- During their past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents are averaging 9.2 goals, 0.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Rangers' 115 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- The Rangers' 93 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the seventh-fewest in the NHL.
- Their +22 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.
