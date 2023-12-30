The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-14-5) square off against the New York Rangers (24-9-1) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN, with each team back in action after a loss. The Lightning fell to the Florida Panthers 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Rangers are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Rangers vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-110) Rangers (-110) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

This season the Rangers have won four of the seven games in which they've been an underdog.

This season New York has won four of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of victory for the Rangers.

New York has played 20 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Rangers vs Lightning Additional Info

Rangers vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 119 (6th) Goals 115 (11th) 123 (27th) Goals Allowed 93 (7th) 34 (1st) Power Play Goals 33 (2nd) 21 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (2nd)

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers went 6-4-0 in its past 10 contests, including a 6-4-0 ledger against the spread in that span.

In its past 10 games, New York has gone over the total six times.

The Rangers have averaged a total of 6.1 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

During their past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents are averaging 9.2 goals, 0.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Rangers' 115 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

The Rangers' 93 total goals allowed (2.7 per game) are the seventh-fewest in the NHL.

Their +22 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

