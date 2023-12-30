Player prop bet odds for Nikita Kucherov, Artemi Panarin and others are available when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers at Amalie Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

Panarin has collected 20 goals and 26 assists in 34 games for New York, good for 46 points.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 29 1 0 1 6 vs. Capitals Dec. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 0 1 5 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 1 0 1 8

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Mika Zibanejad is a key piece of the offense for New York with 36 total points this season. He has scored 14 goals and added 22 assists in 34 games.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 27 0 2 2 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 2 3 4 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 2 0 2 4

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Chris Kreider has 32 points so far, including 17 goals and 15 assists.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Dec. 29 0 1 1 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 1 2 4 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 0 2 2 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 0 2 2 0

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (58 total points), having collected 24 goals and 34 assists.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 27 1 0 1 6 at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 1 2 3 5 vs. Blues Dec. 19 2 0 2 3 at Flames Dec. 16 0 2 2 6

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Brayden Point has 38 points (1.1 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 22 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 2 1 3 4 vs. Blues Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Flames Dec. 16 1 0 1 4

