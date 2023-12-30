The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, square off versus the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Barrett put up 19 points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 117-108 loss against the Magic.

In this article, we break down Barrett's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.2 16.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.9 Assists -- 2.4 2.1 PRA -- 24.9 23.8 PR -- 22.5 21.7 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Barrett's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 14.0% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.9 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 106.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.

On defense, the Pacers have allowed 124.8 points per contest, which is 29th-best in the league.

The Pacers are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are seventh in the league, giving up 25 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers have conceded 10.4 makes per game, best in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

RJ Barrett vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 37 18 2 3 1 0 1 1/11/2023 41 27 8 4 4 0 0 12/18/2022 42 24 4 0 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.