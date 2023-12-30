Will Ryan Lindgren Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 30?
When the New York Rangers face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ryan Lindgren score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindgren stats and insights
- In two of 33 games this season, Lindgren has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- Lindgren has zero points on the power play.
- Lindgren averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 123 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Lindgren recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:44
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|21:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:52
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:45
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|L 4-0
Rangers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
