Saturday's game features the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3) and the Akron Zips (8-3) facing off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (on December 30) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-69 win for Saint Bonaventure, who is slightly favored based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 73, Akron 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-4.1)

Saint Bonaventure (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

Akron's record against the spread so far this season is 4-4-0, while Saint Bonaventure's is 6-5-0. The Zips have hit the over in five games, while Bonnies games have gone over six times.

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies put up 75.5 points per game (167th in college basketball) while allowing 64.5 per outing (43rd in college basketball). They have a +120 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It records 33.5 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.2.

Saint Bonaventure knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.2% from beyond the arc (50th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.6%.

Saint Bonaventure has committed 11 turnovers per game (111th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than the 12.5 it forces (147th in college basketball).

