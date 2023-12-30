The Akron Zips (8-3) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

  • The Bonnies make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Zips have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Saint Bonaventure has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Zips are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bonnies sit at 302nd.
  • The Bonnies record 75.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 66.8 the Zips allow.
  • Saint Bonaventure has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Saint Bonaventure posted 72.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.4 more points than it averaged on the road (62.3).
  • The Bonnies allowed 66.3 points per game last year at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.5).
  • When playing at home, Saint Bonaventure drained 2.4 more treys per game (8.2) than in road games (5.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (31.4%).

Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Siena W 89-56 Reilly Center
12/16/2023 Florida Atlantic L 64-54 MassMutual Center
12/22/2023 Binghamton W 90-64 Reilly Center
12/30/2023 Akron - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/6/2024 @ Richmond - Robins Center

