How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (8-3) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights
- The Bonnies make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Zips have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Saint Bonaventure has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Zips are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bonnies sit at 302nd.
- The Bonnies record 75.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 66.8 the Zips allow.
- Saint Bonaventure has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.
Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Saint Bonaventure posted 72.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.4 more points than it averaged on the road (62.3).
- The Bonnies allowed 66.3 points per game last year at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.5).
- When playing at home, Saint Bonaventure drained 2.4 more treys per game (8.2) than in road games (5.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (31.4%).
Saint Bonaventure Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Siena
|W 89-56
|Reilly Center
|12/16/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 64-54
|MassMutual Center
|12/22/2023
|Binghamton
|W 90-64
|Reilly Center
|12/30/2023
|Akron
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
