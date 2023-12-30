The Akron Zips (8-3) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Saint Bonaventure Stats Insights

The Bonnies make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Zips have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Saint Bonaventure has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Zips are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bonnies sit at 302nd.

The Bonnies record 75.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 66.8 the Zips allow.

Saint Bonaventure has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.

Saint Bonaventure Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Bonaventure posted 72.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.4 more points than it averaged on the road (62.3).

The Bonnies allowed 66.3 points per game last year at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (70.5).

When playing at home, Saint Bonaventure drained 2.4 more treys per game (8.2) than in road games (5.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to away from home (31.4%).

