The Akron Zips (8-3) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron matchup.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Akron Moneyline

Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron Betting Trends

Saint Bonaventure is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Bonnies games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

Akron has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Zips and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.