For bracketology insights on Saint Bonaventure and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

Want to bet on Saint Bonaventure's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Saint Bonaventure ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 153

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure's best wins

Saint Bonaventure beat the No. 112-ranked (according to the RPI) Akron Zips, 62-61, on December 30, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Mika Adams-Woods, as the leading scorer in the win over Akron, posted 17 points, while Daryl Banks III was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

73-69 at home over Longwood (No. 151/RPI) on November 6

90-60 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 203/RPI) on November 25

90-64 at home over Binghamton (No. 213/RPI) on December 22

66-64 over Oklahoma State (No. 269/RPI) on November 16

67-61 at home over Bucknell (No. 279/RPI) on November 22

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Saint Bonaventure's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Bonnies are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Saint Bonaventure faces the 238th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Bonnies have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

St. Bonaventure has 18 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Saint Bonaventure's next game

Matchup: VCU Rams vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

VCU Rams vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Saint Bonaventure games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.