Saturday's game at Reilly Center has the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) going head-to-head against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-8) at 1:00 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Loyola Chicago by a score of 65-61, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Bonnies dropped their most recent outing 58-45 against Colgate on Thursday.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 65, Saint Bonaventure 61

Saint Bonaventure Schedule Analysis

The Bonnies picked up their signature win of the season on December 16, when they defeated the Youngstown State Penguins, who rank No. 263 in our computer rankings, 55-47.

The Bonnies have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Saint Bonaventure is 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.

Saint Bonaventure 2023-24 Best Wins

55-47 at home over Youngstown State (No. 263) on December 16

70-52 at home over Robert Morris (No. 284) on November 11

55-51 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 304) on November 25

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Isabellah Middleton: 10.4 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

10.4 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Dani Haskell: 13.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (22-for-76)

13.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (22-for-76) Nadechka Laccen: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Kirah Dandridge: 2.7 PTS, 27.1 FG%

2.7 PTS, 27.1 FG% Tianna Johnson: 6.7 PTS, 38.3 FG%

Saint Bonaventure Performance Insights

The Bonnies' -83 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 56.8 points per game (310th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per contest (193rd in college basketball).

When playing at home, the Bonnies are averaging 3.9 more points per game (59.3) than they are in away games (55.4).

At home, Saint Bonaventure is allowing 11.6 fewer points per game (57.0) than away from home (68.6).

