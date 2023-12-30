The Akron Zips (6-3) meet the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

Mika Adams-Woods: 16 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Chad Venning: 13.9 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK Yann Farell: 7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Charles Pride: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Daryl Banks III: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Akron Players to Watch

Enrique Freeman: 18.1 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK

18.1 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK Nate Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sammy Hunter: 12.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mikal Dawson: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Greg Tribble: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron Stat Comparison

Akron Rank Akron AVG Saint Bonaventure AVG Saint Bonaventure Rank 173rd 75.4 Points Scored 76.2 158th 79th 66.7 Points Allowed 64.7 44th 226th 35.6 Rebounds 33.8 289th 241st 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 134th 41st 9.4 3pt Made 8.6 89th 99th 15 Assists 14.6 120th 279th 13.1 Turnovers 10.1 52nd

