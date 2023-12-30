The Akron Zips (8-3) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 136.5.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -1.5 136.5

Saint Bonaventure Betting Records & Stats

Saint Bonaventure and its opponents have gone over 136.5 combined points in eight of 11 games this season.

The average total in Saint Bonaventure's contests this year is 140.0, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bonnies have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Saint Bonaventure has won seven of the eight games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, the Bonnies have won seven of their eight games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Saint Bonaventure has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 8 72.7% 75.5 153.8 64.5 131.3 138 Akron 6 75% 78.3 153.8 66.8 131.3 139.8

Additional Saint Bonaventure Insights & Trends

The Bonnies score 75.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 66.8 the Zips give up.

When Saint Bonaventure puts up more than 66.8 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 6-5-0 5-3 6-5-0 Akron 4-4-0 2-1 5-3-0

Saint Bonaventure vs. Akron Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Akron 11-4 Home Record 15-1 2-11 Away Record 5-6 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

