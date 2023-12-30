How to Watch the Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola Chicago Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-8) square off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in A-10 action.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison
- The Ramblers put up an average of 65.1 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 64.4 the Bonnies allow.
- Loyola Chicago has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.
- Saint Bonaventure has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.
- The Bonnies record 9.6 fewer points per game (56.8) than the Ramblers give up (66.4).
- Saint Bonaventure is 1-1 when scoring more than 66.4 points.
- Loyola Chicago has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 56.8 points.
- The Bonnies shoot 38.0% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Ramblers allow defensively.
- The Ramblers make 39.0% of their shots from the field, just 3.3% less than the Bonnies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Saint Bonaventure Leaders
- Isabellah Middleton: 10.4 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
- Dani Haskell: 13.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (22-for-76)
- Nadechka Laccen: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Kirah Dandridge: 2.7 PTS, 27.1 FG%
- Tianna Johnson: 6.7 PTS, 38.3 FG%
Saint Bonaventure Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Cornell
|L 55-53
|Newman Arena
|12/16/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 55-47
|Reilly Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Colgate
|L 58-45
|Cotterell Court
|12/30/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Reilly Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|@ Rhode Island
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
