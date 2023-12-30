The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-8) square off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in A-10 action.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York

Reilly Center in Olean, New York TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

The Ramblers put up an average of 65.1 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 64.4 the Bonnies allow.

Loyola Chicago has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

Saint Bonaventure has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.

The Bonnies record 9.6 fewer points per game (56.8) than the Ramblers give up (66.4).

Saint Bonaventure is 1-1 when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Loyola Chicago has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 56.8 points.

The Bonnies shoot 38.0% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Ramblers allow defensively.

The Ramblers make 39.0% of their shots from the field, just 3.3% less than the Bonnies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

Isabellah Middleton: 10.4 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

10.4 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Dani Haskell: 13.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (22-for-76)

13.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (22-for-76) Nadechka Laccen: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Kirah Dandridge: 2.7 PTS, 27.1 FG%

2.7 PTS, 27.1 FG% Tianna Johnson: 6.7 PTS, 38.3 FG%

