The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-8) square off against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET in A-10 action.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Bonaventure Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reilly Center in Olean, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Bonaventure vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

  • The Ramblers put up an average of 65.1 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 64.4 the Bonnies allow.
  • Loyola Chicago has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.
  • Saint Bonaventure has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.
  • The Bonnies record 9.6 fewer points per game (56.8) than the Ramblers give up (66.4).
  • Saint Bonaventure is 1-1 when scoring more than 66.4 points.
  • Loyola Chicago has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 56.8 points.
  • The Bonnies shoot 38.0% from the field, 5.0% lower than the Ramblers allow defensively.
  • The Ramblers make 39.0% of their shots from the field, just 3.3% less than the Bonnies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Saint Bonaventure Leaders

  • Isabellah Middleton: 10.4 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Dani Haskell: 13.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (22-for-76)
  • Nadechka Laccen: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.8 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Kirah Dandridge: 2.7 PTS, 27.1 FG%
  • Tianna Johnson: 6.7 PTS, 38.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Bonaventure Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Cornell L 55-53 Newman Arena
12/16/2023 Youngstown State W 55-47 Reilly Center
12/21/2023 @ Colgate L 58-45 Cotterell Court
12/30/2023 Loyola Chicago - Reilly Center
1/3/2024 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
1/6/2024 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.