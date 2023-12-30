Schuyler County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Schuyler County, New York? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Schuyler County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newfield High School at Watkins Glen Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Watkins Glen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
